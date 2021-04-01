Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,900 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 553,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:CAAP traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 111,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,568. Corporación América Airports has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $796.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.19.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.43. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corporación América Airports will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

