Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Short Interest Update

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,000 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the February 28th total of 638,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:AJAX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,491. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48. Ajax I has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $13.85.

Get Ajax I alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Ajax I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ajax I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ajax I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Finally, Caxton Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ajax I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,103,000.

Ajax I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Ajax I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajax I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.