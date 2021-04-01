Kering SA (EPA:KER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €602.25 ($708.53).

A number of brokerages recently commented on KER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €580.00 ($682.35) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €636.00 ($748.24) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of EPA KER traded down €1.80 ($2.12) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €588.60 ($692.47). The stock had a trading volume of 160,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €559.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €569.71. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

