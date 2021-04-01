Euronext (EPA:ENX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Euronext (EPA:ENX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €103.38 ($121.62).

ENX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Euronext alerts:

ENX traded up €0.30 ($0.35) on Thursday, reaching €85.90 ($101.06). The company had a trading volume of 104,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,749. The company has a fifty day moving average of €87.68 and a 200-day moving average of €91.86. Euronext has a one year low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a one year high of €61.35 ($72.18).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.