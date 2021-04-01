Brokerages Set Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Price Target at $46.08

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.83.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark increased their price target on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

HTHT stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.75. 1,296,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,533. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.