-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.16). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,386,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,916,000 after purchasing an additional 255,336 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 1,641,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 41,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 226,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 207,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

CBAY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.66. 603,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,245. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $321.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

