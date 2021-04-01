Klimatas (KTS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $149.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $15,535.21 and approximately $149.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001261 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

