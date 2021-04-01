Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, insider Michael Fierman sold 15,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $258,779.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FINS. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,057,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FINS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

