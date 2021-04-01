Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Short Interest Update

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the February 28th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,011,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IDTY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.28. 606,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,255. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. Ipsidy has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.34.

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. The company develops an IDaaS platform for businesses, residences, governments, or other organizations to enable their users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or portable device.

