Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Short Interest Update

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the February 28th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,011,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IDTY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.28. 606,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,255. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. Ipsidy has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.34.
