DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 55.6% higher against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $1.11 million and $9,136.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020237 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00017656 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010064 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DBIXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.