Open Governance Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.43 Million (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $7.47 million and $2.43 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00003487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 56.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00050675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.77 or 0.00635242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00069018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00027888 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OPENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.