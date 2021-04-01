Merculet Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $765,325.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 59.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Merculet has a total market cap of $9.71 million and $765,325.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Merculet has traded up 170% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00063490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.17 or 0.00322336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.90 or 0.00750720 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00088324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00029938 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,316,635,911 tokens. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MVPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.