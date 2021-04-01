Brokerages Set Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Target Price at $17.75

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other Everi news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,830.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,834 shares of company stock valued at $974,702 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EVRI traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 583,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

