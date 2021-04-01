Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues Earnings Results

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,535,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $56.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

