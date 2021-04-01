Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Short Interest Update

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,500 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the February 28th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGMF remained flat at $$7.46 during trading on Thursday. 147,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,175. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48.

ENGMF has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $8.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enthusiast Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

