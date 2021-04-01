The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Short Interest Update

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the February 28th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MOS traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.26. 4,895,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,088,547. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12. The Mosaic has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,519,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,197,000 after purchasing an additional 675,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,483,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,206,000 after purchasing an additional 742,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $114,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,081,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,905,000 after purchasing an additional 183,494 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,679 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

