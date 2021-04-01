The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Short Interest Update

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the February 28th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
MOS traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.26. 4,895,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,088,547. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12. The Mosaic has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.
The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.
The Mosaic Company Profile
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
