PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Up 53.6% in March

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the February 28th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

PMX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.40. 30,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,486. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $12.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 502,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 82,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

