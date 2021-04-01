Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will report sales of $143.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.80 million. Exterran posted sales of $210.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $678.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $666.00 million to $698.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $760.97 million, with estimates ranging from $726.70 million to $798.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.35). Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Exterran by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXTN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 729,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,583. Exterran has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

