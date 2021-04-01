Brokerages Set RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Target Price at $109.25

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RLI. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

NYSE:RLI traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.40. 86,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,718. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RLI will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in RLI by 384.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in RLI by 21.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

