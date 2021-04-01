Qbao (QBT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $86,884.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qbao has traded up 51% against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a total market cap of $640,551.56 and $86,884.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Qbao

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

