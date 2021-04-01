Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. NuStar Energy posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

NS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,824 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 192,451 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 305,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,331. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

