Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

NASDAQ CVCY traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.95. 68,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $237.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.82. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 million. Analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 22,037 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,618,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 67,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

