Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.76. Sonoco Products reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

SON has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,004,000 after buying an additional 319,340 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,674,000 after buying an additional 132,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $58,696,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 286.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 412,010 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $64.00. The stock had a trading volume of 290,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,300. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

