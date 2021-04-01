Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Short Interest Down 32.2% in March

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

OTIC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.67. 381,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,478. The company has a market cap of $129.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Lichter sold 268,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $774,861.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock worth $3,056,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 226.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,184,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,238 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 27.9% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,111,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 460,185 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 81.6% in the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 924,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 415,481 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

