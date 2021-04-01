Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Down 34.3% in March

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the third quarter worth $125,000.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

Shares of PIO stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.57. 13,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,090. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $36.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.