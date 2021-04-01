Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 88,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.12.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

