Head to Head Contrast: Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) & IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -186.72% -5,811.09% -54.46% IBEX N/A N/A N/A

4.1% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Phunware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phunware and IBEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $19.15 million 5.00 -$12.87 million ($0.35) -4.63 IBEX $405.14 million 1.03 $15.45 million $0.84 27.07

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than Phunware. Phunware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IBEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Phunware and IBEX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 1 1 0 2.50 IBEX 0 0 6 0 3.00

Phunware currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.91%. IBEX has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential downside of 8.75%. Given Phunware’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Phunware is more favorable than IBEX.

Summary

IBEX beats Phunware on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing. Its product portfolio comprises enterprise mobile software, including content management, location-based services, marketing automation, business intelligence and analytics, alerts, notifications and messaging, audience engagement, and audience monetization, as well as vertical solutions, which are off-the-shelf, iOS-, and Android-based mobile application portfolios, solutions, and services; and cryptonetworking, as well as MaaS software application frameworks that pre-integrates all of its MaaS software ingredients for use within mobile application portfolios, solutions, and services. The company also offers application transactions for mobile audience building, user acquisition application discovery, audience engagement, and audience monetization, which includes re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases through insertion orders. In addition, it provides data, including re-occurring and one-time application transaction media campaigns and recurring data licensing for one-to-one, indoor and outdoor, and consumer targeting across global position system, high-and low-density Wifi, and physical and virtual beacons. The company has partnership with GAIN Innovation for government contract bids in Texas. Phunware, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

