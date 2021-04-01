InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Plans $0.35 Dividend

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.09. 164,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,272. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDCC. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

