Ethereum Meta Hits Market Capitalization of $385,445.38 (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Meta token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $385,445.38 and $2,645.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00051160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.60 or 0.00638846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00068742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00027913 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta is a token. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

