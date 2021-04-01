United Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,729 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 750% compared to the typical volume of 321 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.57.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR stock traded up $25.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.34. 1,607,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,500. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.61. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $91.17 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

