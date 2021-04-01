SciPlay Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 15,905 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,590% compared to the typical daily volume of 941 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Shares of SCPL stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 869,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,308. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SciPlay by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SciPlay by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 34,610 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in SciPlay by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.