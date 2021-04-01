Scala (XLA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Scala has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $16,493.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scala has traded up 22.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,704,784,146 coins and its circulating supply is 9,904,784,146 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

