$385.35 Million in Sales Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will announce $385.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $385.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $385.41 million. NuStar Energy posted sales of $392.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NS shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $120,120.00. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 378,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 305,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,331. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

