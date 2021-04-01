Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Securitas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Securitas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Pareto Securities downgraded Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Securitas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of Securitas stock remained flat at $$16.90 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. Securitas has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $17.09.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

