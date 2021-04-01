Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Short Interest Down 26.4% in March

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,800 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 526,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.8 days.

OTCMKTS DOGEF traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.10. 1,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $90.45 and a 1-year high of $226.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.37.

About Ørsted A/S

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

