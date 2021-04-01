JUIICE (JUI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $113.00

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 258.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. JUIICE has a total market capitalization of $914,870.26 and approximately $113.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUIICE has traded 92% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JUIICE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00068265 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003345 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000426 BTC.

About JUIICE

JUIICE (CRYPTO:JUI) is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io

JUIICE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

