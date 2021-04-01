RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Update

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 975,600 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the February 28th total of 1,396,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 678,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on RIV Capital from $1.60 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of CNPOF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.85. 32,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,882. RIV Capital has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

