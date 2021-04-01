Analysts Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Target Price at $109.88

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $1,155,357.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,814.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 401,275 shares of company stock worth $46,173,632. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $882,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMX traded down $9.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.31. 4,602,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,385. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $136.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.