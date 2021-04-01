Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives $23.06 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $26,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.76. 16,154,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,001,387. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.07 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

