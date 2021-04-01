Brokerages Set Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Target Price at $69.96

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.77.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.81. 13,215,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,496,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $60,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $1,012,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,672 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 83.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 72,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 33,184 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

