Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.93 Billion

Analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to announce sales of $7.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $7.94 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $6.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $33.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.48 billion to $33.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $33.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.87 billion to $34.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

NYSE:ARW traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.14. 281,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,300. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $112.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,809,208.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 57,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $6,046,199.76. Insiders have sold a total of 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,706,000 after buying an additional 618,611 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,718,000 after buying an additional 309,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,801,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,519,000 after buying an additional 63,991 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,711,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,526,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,720,000 after buying an additional 26,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

