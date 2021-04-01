Ouroboros Price Tops $0.0065 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Ouroboros has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Ouroboros has a market cap of $203,428.87 and $17,274.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ouroboros coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00064371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.74 or 0.00308465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.07 or 0.00790080 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00089268 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00047869 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029101 BTC.

About Ouroboros

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

