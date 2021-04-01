Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CZMWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:CZMWY remained flat at $$149.30 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 756. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of $90.65 and a 12 month high of $167.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.49.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

