Echo Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.7% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,273,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $323.80. 2,501,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,363,789. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $180.86 and a 12 month high of $338.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

