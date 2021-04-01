Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%.

Greenlane stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.20. 2,632,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.74. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18.

Get Greenlane alerts:

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $191,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $193,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,400 shares of company stock worth $542,790. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

GNLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.