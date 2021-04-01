Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,189,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,015,000 after acquiring an additional 42,224 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,013,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,186,000 after purchasing an additional 270,111 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 17.9% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,931,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,616,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,388,000 after buying an additional 398,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.45. 552,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,508. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average of $43.62.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

