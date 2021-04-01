Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.75 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will post $9.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.62 billion and the highest is $9.87 billion. Magna International posted sales of $8.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $40.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.51 billion to $41.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $42.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.23 billion to $43.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on MGA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Magna International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.57. 1,074,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,209. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.48. Magna International has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Magna International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Magna International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Magna International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.