Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several research firms have commented on HRNNF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Hydro One and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Hydro One from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Hydro One stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. Hydro One has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $23.97.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

