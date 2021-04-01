TaaS Market Cap Achieves $6.81 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular exchanges. TaaS has a market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.38 or 0.00640110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00068641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00026372 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TAAS is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

