CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.90

Shares of CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.90 and last traded at $68.90, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.90.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CyberAgent in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.50.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. CyberAgent had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

About CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF)

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

